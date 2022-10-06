Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.80.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Get Repare Therapeutics alerts:

Repare Therapeutics Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Repare Therapeutics stock opened at $13.50 on Thursday. Repare Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.06 and a 12-month high of $28.25. The stock has a market cap of $565.96 million, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of -0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Repare Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RPTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.05). Repare Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,601.94% and a negative return on equity of 53.30%. The company had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Repare Therapeutics will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bpifrance SA purchased a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 9.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 18.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the period.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, discovers and develops therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Repare Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repare Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.