Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for MSCI Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:MSCI)

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for MSCI in a note issued to investors on Sunday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now expects that the technology company will earn $12.61 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $12.73. The consensus estimate for MSCI’s current full-year earnings is $11.33 per share.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $551.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.24 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 151.89% and a net margin of 36.85%. MSCI’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share.

MSCI Stock Performance

Several other analysts have also weighed in on MSCI. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on MSCI from $600.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on MSCI from $514.00 to $546.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on MSCI from $515.00 to $508.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on MSCI from $570.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on MSCI from $478.00 to $513.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $513.38.

MSCI stock opened at $447.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.04 and a beta of 1.09. MSCI has a fifty-two week low of $376.41 and a fifty-two week high of $679.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $467.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $449.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MSCI

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MSCI. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of MSCI in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 178.3% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 83 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 161.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.46, for a total transaction of $2,507,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,408 shares in the company, valued at $13,744,015.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is 51.44%.

About MSCI

(Get Rating)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.