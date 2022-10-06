Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:MLM)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report released on Monday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $12.89 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $13.06. The consensus estimate for Martin Marietta Materials’ current full-year earnings is $13.27 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ Q4 2022 earnings at $3.95 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $5.52 EPS.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials to $392.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $406.00 to $384.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials to $410.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $411.18.
Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.81 EPS.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 59.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,978,299 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $761,428,000 after acquiring an additional 739,005 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter worth $241,675,000. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 8.9% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,816,405 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,468,896,000 after buying an additional 310,451 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 38,153.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 299,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,430,000 after buying an additional 299,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 217.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 414,585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,060,000 after buying an additional 283,994 shares during the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a boost from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.67%.
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.
