Restore (LON:RST) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $435.63

Restore plc (LON:RST – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 435.63 ($5.26) and traded as low as GBX 381.50 ($4.61). Restore shares last traded at GBX 387 ($4.68), with a volume of 149,309 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Restore from GBX 570 ($6.89) to GBX 500 ($6.04) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Restore Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.96, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 423.95 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 435.63. The company has a market cap of £529.90 million and a P/E ratio of 2,764.29.

Restore Cuts Dividend

About Restore

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a GBX 2.60 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Restore’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.43%.

(Get Rating)

Restore plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offices and workplaces services to the public and private sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Digital & Information Management, and Secure Lifecycle Services. The Digital & Information Management segment offers storage and retrieval solutions for hard copy documents, magnetic data storage tapes, and heritage assets; digital workflow services, including document scanning, workflow automation, cloud-based document management systems, robotic process automation, and artificial intelligence.

