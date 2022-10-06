Reviewing Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) and Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA)

Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Rating) and Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Milestone Scientific and Surgalign’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Milestone Scientific $10.31 million 5.13 -$6.82 million ($0.12) -6.40 Surgalign $90.50 million 0.27 -$84.65 million ($12.57) -0.29

Milestone Scientific has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Surgalign. Milestone Scientific is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Surgalign, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Milestone Scientific has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Surgalign has a beta of 1.97, suggesting that its share price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Milestone Scientific and Surgalign, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Milestone Scientific 0 0 0 0 N/A Surgalign 0 0 1 0 3.00

Surgalign has a consensus target price of $48.75, suggesting a potential upside of 1,250.42%. Given Surgalign’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Surgalign is more favorable than Milestone Scientific.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.0% of Milestone Scientific shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.9% of Surgalign shares are held by institutional investors. 25.1% of Milestone Scientific shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of Surgalign shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Milestone Scientific and Surgalign’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Milestone Scientific -85.20% -53.11% -42.01% Surgalign -70.49% -234.38% -47.02%

Summary

Surgalign beats Milestone Scientific on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Milestone Scientific

Milestone Scientific Inc. designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical. Its products include CompuDent and STA Single Tooth Anesthesia System that are used for all dental procedures that require local anesthetic. The company also offers CompuFlo, a computer-controlled drug delivery system for the painless delivery of drugs, anesthetics, and other medicaments, as well as for the aspiration of bodily fluids or previously injected substances; and disposable injection handpiece for the tactile control during the injection. In addition, it provides CompuFlo Epidural, a computer controlled anesthesia system for use in various medical applications. Further, the company offers CompuMed for use in various medical procedures performed in plastic, hair restoration, and colorectal surgery, as well as podiatry, dermatology, orthopedics, and various other disciplines. Milestone Scientific Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Livingston, New Jersey.

About Surgalign

Surgalign Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets spine implants worldwide. It offers products for thoracolumbar procedures, including Streamline TL Spinal Fixation system, a system for degenerative and complex spine procedures; and Streamline MIS Spinal Fixation system, a range of implants and instruments used via a percutaneous or mini-open approach; and interbody fusion devices, as well as products for cervical procedures, such as CervAlign ACP system, a comprehensive anterior cervical plate system; Fortilink-C IBF system, a cervical interbody fusion device that utilizes TETRAfuse 3D technology; and Streamline OCT system, a range of implants used in the occipito-cervico-thoracic posterior spine. The company also provides motion preservation systems comprising Coflex Interlaminar Stabilization device for the treatment of moderate to severe lumbar spinal stenosis in conjunction with decompression; HPS 2.0 Universal Fixation system, a pedicle screw system used for posterior stabilization of the thoracolumbar spine; and SImmetry SI Joint Fusion system, a minimally invasive surgical implant system to decrease opioid use, pain, and disability. In addition, it develops Augmented Reality and Artificial Intelligence digital surgery platform to enable digital spine surgery. The company markets its products through independent spine and biomaterial distributors to hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, and healthcare providers, as well as through direct sales force. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois.

