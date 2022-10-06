RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.48

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.48 and traded as low as $1.65. RiceBran Technologies shares last traded at $1.70, with a volume of 34,817 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on RiceBran Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

RiceBran Technologies Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.31.

Institutional Trading of RiceBran Technologies

RiceBran Technologies ( NASDAQ:RIBT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.19 million during the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative return on equity of 44.61% and a negative net margin of 32.92%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 528,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 185,700 shares during the period. Arnhold LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in RiceBran Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in RiceBran Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in RiceBran Technologies by 112.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 37,014 shares during the period. 8.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RiceBran Technologies

RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company. It focuses on producing, processing, and marketing of value-added healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products derived from rice and other small grains. The company converts raw rice bran into stabilized rice bran (SRB) and high value derivative products, including RiBalance, a complete rice bran nutritional package derived from further processing of SRB; RiSolubles, a nutritious carbohydrate and lipid rich fraction of RiBalance; RiFiber, a protein and fiber rich insoluble derivative of RiBalance; and ProRyza products, which includes derivatives composed of protein and protein/fiber blends.

