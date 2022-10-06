Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) PT Lowered to GBX 5,700 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 5,800 ($70.08) to GBX 5,700 ($68.87) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,990 ($72.38) to GBX 5,900 ($71.29) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,350 ($64.64) to GBX 5,580 ($67.42) in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,100 ($49.54) to GBX 4,300 ($51.96) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4,364.29.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

Shares of RIO stock opened at $58.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $73.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $50.92 and a 52-week high of $84.69.

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rio Tinto Group

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $2.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 11.4%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.11%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,128,925 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,135,966,000 after buying an additional 576,266 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 58.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,899,694 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,037,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,783,488 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 4.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,484,992 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $682,195,000 after purchasing an additional 344,145 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 203.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,188,218 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $377,482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 26.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,475,787 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $440,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,737 shares in the last quarter. 10.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

