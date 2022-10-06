Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Position Cut by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) by 3.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 669.2% in the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 860.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 8,568.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RBA opened at $63.47 on Thursday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a one year low of $48.65 and a one year high of $76.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.23 and a 200-day moving average of $63.14. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Increases Dividend

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers ( NYSE:RBA Get Rating ) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The company had revenue of $484.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.96 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is 40.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RBA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. National Bank Financial downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

Featured Stories

