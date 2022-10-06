Rogue Resources (CVE:RRS) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.05

Rogue Resources Inc. (CVE:RRS – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.05 and traded as low as C$0.04. Rogue Resources shares last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 8,000 shares changing hands.

Rogue Resources Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.05 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.41 million and a PE ratio of -0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.16, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.12.

Rogue Resources (CVE:RRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.32 million during the quarter.

Rogue Resources Company Profile

Rogue Resources Inc, a mining company, focuses on selling dimensional limestone for landscape applications in Canada. The company explores for silica, nickel, gold, and iron ore deposits. Its properties include the Snow White project in Ontario; the Silicon Ridge project located in Québec; and the Radio Hill iron ore project located to the southwest of Timmins, Ontario.

