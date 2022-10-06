Rotork plc (LON:ROR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Rotork plc (LON:ROR – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 386.33 ($4.67).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ROR shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 310 ($3.75) price target on shares of Rotork in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Rotork in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

LON ROR opened at GBX 249.40 ($3.01) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £2.15 billion and a PE ratio of 2,771.11. Rotork has a one year low of GBX 225.20 ($2.72) and a one year high of GBX 375.60 ($4.54). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 247.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 266.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Rotork Cuts Dividend

About Rotork

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a GBX 2.40 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 0.93%. Rotork’s payout ratio is 71.11%.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

