Rover Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:ROVR)

Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 17,748 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 6,623% compared to the typical volume of 264 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rover Group

In other news, COO Brenton R. Turner sold 19,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.11, for a total value of $80,103.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,052,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,327,571.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Brenton R. Turner sold 19,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.11, for a total value of $80,103.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,052,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,327,571.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 30,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.11, for a total value of $124,056.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,254,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,376,685.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,475 shares of company stock worth $219,782. Insiders own 36.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Rover Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROVR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Rover Group in the second quarter worth $34,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rover Group in the second quarter worth $38,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rover Group in the second quarter worth $40,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rover Group in the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Rover Group in the second quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Rover Group Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ROVR shares. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Rover Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $5.50 to $3.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Rover Group in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Rover Group from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Rover Group in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.31.

Shares of ROVR stock opened at $3.92 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.62. Rover Group has a 1 year low of $3.14 and a 1 year high of $14.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $716.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.00.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $43.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.09 million. Rover Group had a negative net margin of 43.25% and a negative return on equity of 8.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.59) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rover Group will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

About Rover Group

(Get Rating)

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rover Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rover Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.