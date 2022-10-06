Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Price Target to $154.00

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $172.00 to $154.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Prologis from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Prologis from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $163.27.

Prologis stock opened at $105.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $78.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Prologis has a 1 year low of $100.73 and a 1 year high of $174.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.21.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 75.72% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Prologis will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.20%.

Institutional Trading of Prologis

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 5.5% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 0.6% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 20,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 11.2% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 11,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 0.3% in the third quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 70,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,191,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 6.0% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prologis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

