Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Stake Cut by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,397 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RCL. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,314.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,759,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564,035 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 28,886,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,419,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,412 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,232,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,748,000 after purchasing an additional 779,704 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 118.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,255,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,520,000 after purchasing an additional 680,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter worth about $51,548,000. 67.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RCL. UBS Group raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $54.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.27.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

RCL opened at $43.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 2.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12-month low of $31.09 and a 12-month high of $98.27.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($2.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by $0.15. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 87.89% and a negative net margin of 95.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($5.06) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4190.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post -7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

(Get Rating)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.