RWE Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RWE) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $39.65

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RWE – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €39.65 ($40.46) and traded as high as €39.69 ($40.50). RWE Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €39.68 ($40.49), with a volume of 2,948,050 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average of €40.76 and a 200 day moving average of €39.65.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity.

