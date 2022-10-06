Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.70.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SBRA shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT to $15.50 in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sabra Health Care REIT

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,317,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $540,765,000 after buying an additional 859,548 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,124,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,977,000 after buying an additional 256,869 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,124,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,381,000 after purchasing an additional 88,883 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,486,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,701,000 after purchasing an additional 384,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 161.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,097,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148,985 shares during the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sabra Health Care REIT Stock Down 3.3 %

Sabra Health Care REIT Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ SBRA opened at $13.16 on Thursday. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 12-month low of $11.44 and a 12-month high of $16.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 69.27 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.79 and a 200 day moving average of $14.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.12%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 631.61%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

As of March 31, 2022, Sabra's investment portfolio included 416 real estate properties held for investment. This consists of (i) 279 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 59 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 50 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 13 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a sales-type lease, 16 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) two mortgage loans, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 13 other loans), seven preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.