Sabre Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:SGLDF) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.03

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGLDF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.03 and traded as low as $0.03. Sabre Gold Mines shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 206 shares traded.

Sabre Gold Mines Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.04.

Sabre Gold Mines Company Profile

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its 100% owned flagship property is the Copperstone gold project, which covers approximately 12,258 acres of surface area and mineral rights located in La Paz County, Arizona. The company was formerly known as Arizona Gold Corp.

