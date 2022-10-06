Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.20

Shares of Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.20 and traded as low as $7.16. Salvatore Ferragamo shares last traded at $7.37, with a volume of 3,658 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SFRGY has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Salvatore Ferragamo from €12.70 ($12.96) to €13.00 ($13.27) in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Salvatore Ferragamo from €16.00 ($16.33) to €14.50 ($14.80) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Salvatore Ferragamo from €15.00 ($15.31) to €14.00 ($14.29) in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salvatore Ferragamo presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $15.20.

Salvatore Ferragamo Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.06 and a 200-day moving average of $8.20.

Salvatore Ferragamo Company Profile

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and sells luxury goods for men and women in Italy, rest of Europe, North America, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and Central and South America. The company offers men's and women's footwear; leather goods, such as handbags, suitcases, belts, wallets, and other men's and women's leather accessories; and knitwear, clothes for formal occasions, sportswear, and leisure wear, as well as outerwear, such as husky jackets, ponchos, and leather garments.

Featured Articles

