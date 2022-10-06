Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) Given a C$11.50 Price Target by National Bankshares Analysts

National Bankshares set a C$11.50 price objective on Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on SSL. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform spec overweight rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$11.08.

Sandstorm Gold Stock Down 2.9 %

SSL stock opened at C$7.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.11 billion and a PE ratio of 16.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.71 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.43. Sandstorm Gold has a one year low of C$6.77 and a one year high of C$11.61.

Sandstorm Gold Announces Dividend

Sandstorm Gold ( TSE:SSL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$45.91 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.2296819 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 18th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 17th. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is 7.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sandstorm Gold

In other news, Director Andrew Swarthout sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.41, for a total transaction of C$126,142.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$367,218.07.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

See Also

