Satellogic (NASDAQ:SATL) Stock Price Down 2%

Satellogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SATL – Get Rating) shares fell 2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.80 and last traded at $4.90. 52,617 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 132,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

Satellogic Stock Down 2.0 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.54.

Institutional Trading of Satellogic

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SATL. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Satellogic during the first quarter worth approximately $6,420,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Satellogic during the second quarter worth approximately $355,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Satellogic during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in Satellogic during the first quarter worth approximately $109,387,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.76% of the company’s stock.

About Satellogic

Satellogic Inc builds and operates nano satellites for commercial-grade Earth observation in real-time. It offers data streams that are used in decision-making processes for various branches of government, organizations, businesses, and individuals. Its satellites are used for applications in agriculture, pipeline monitoring, critical infrastructure monitoring, disaster response, illegal logging, border patrol, port security, and other applications.

