Sather Financial Group Inc Sells 110 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Sather Financial Group Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 60,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,361,000 after purchasing an additional 5,209 shares during the last quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $426,000. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 300,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,496,000 after purchasing an additional 4,408 shares during the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $165.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.66. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.79%.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.44.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

