Saturn Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:SAEUF) Shares Up 10.1%

Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAEUF – Get Rating) shares shot up 10.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as 2.00 and last traded at 1.86. 12,300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 20,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at 1.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Saturn Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$7.00 target price on the stock.

Saturn Oil & Gas Trading Up 1.5 %

Saturn Oil & Gas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Saturn Oil & Gas Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum and natural gas resource deposits in Canada. It is involved in the exploration, development, and production of light oil assets in the Oxbow area of Southeast Saskatchewan, as well as Viking light oil assets and Success heavy oil assets in West-Central Saskatchewan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Saturn Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saturn Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.