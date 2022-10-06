Savant Capital LLC Acquires 102 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 38,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 39,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 13,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,799,000 after acquiring an additional 6,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Moody’s from $309.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Atlantic Securities cut Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $370.00 to $298.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Moody’s from $296.00 to $263.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Moody’s to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Moody’s from $364.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $318.38.

Insider Activity at Moody’s

Moody’s Stock Performance

In related news, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total transaction of $242,213.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,586,714.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total transaction of $101,281.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,088.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total value of $242,213.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,330 shares in the company, valued at $2,586,714.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:MCO opened at $261.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $290.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $296.24. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $242.61 and a twelve month high of $407.94. The stock has a market cap of $48.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 71.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 30.24%.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.