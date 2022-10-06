Savant Capital LLC Acquires 1,319 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Loews by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Loews in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Management Associates NY bought a new stake in shares of Loews in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Loews by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Loews by 217.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Loews alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on L. TheStreet lowered shares of Loews from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Loews from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Loews Stock Down 0.7 %

Loews Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:L opened at $52.80 on Thursday. Loews Co. has a 12 month low of $49.36 and a 12 month high of $68.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Loews’s payout ratio is presently 5.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Loews

In other Loews news, major shareholder Corp Loews bought 47,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,919,791.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 243,526,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,760,546,087.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 274,630 shares of company stock worth $10,802,190. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

About Loews

(Get Rating)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.