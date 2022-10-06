Savant Capital LLC Acquires 330 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,529 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Jabil by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,979,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $801,240,000 after purchasing an additional 666,389 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Jabil by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,454,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000,000 after purchasing an additional 127,736 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Jabil by 3.5% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,735,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,603,000 after purchasing an additional 125,875 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Jabil by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,497,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,918,000 after purchasing an additional 50,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Jabil by 677.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,639,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Jabil alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Jabil

In other Jabil news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 10,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total value of $617,979.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,900,807.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Jabil news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 9,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $521,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 143,680 shares in the company, valued at $7,902,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 10,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total transaction of $617,979.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,900,807.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jabil Price Performance

Shares of JBL opened at $62.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Jabil Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.80 and a 1-year high of $72.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.28.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The technology company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.20. Jabil had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 42.59%. The company had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Jabil declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 27th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 4.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on JBL shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Jabil in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.40.

Jabil Profile

(Get Rating)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.