Savant Capital LLC Acquires 5,285 Shares of Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,285 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Old Second Bancorp were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Old Second Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Old Second Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in Old Second Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 365.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Old Second Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. 67.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on OSBC shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Old Second Bancorp to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Old Second Bancorp Stock Performance

Old Second Bancorp stock opened at $13.47 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $600.26 million, a P/E ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 1.04. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.95 and a fifty-two week high of $15.68.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $54.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.27 million. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 11.69%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Second Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

