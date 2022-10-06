Savant Capital LLC Acquires 881 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 11.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,395 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $711,435,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of General Motors by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,826,087 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $998,499,000 after buying an additional 9,143,601 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of General Motors by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,196,379 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,601,291,000 after buying an additional 2,472,288 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 1,257.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,368,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $103,598,000 after buying an additional 2,194,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,428,000. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GM. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of General Motors from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of General Motors from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of General Motors from $87.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.61.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $34.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $50.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.25. General Motors has a 12-month low of $30.33 and a 12-month high of $67.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $35.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.35 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.83%.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

