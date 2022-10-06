Savant Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 384.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 63 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 413.3% during the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 127.8% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $328.83 on Thursday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $307.15 and a 12-month high of $467.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $353.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $358.79.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

