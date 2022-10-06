Savant Capital LLC Boosts Position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,468 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKR. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 22,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of BKR stock opened at $23.71 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $24.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.14 and a beta of 1.42. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $39.78.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NYSE:BKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -167.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BKR shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.81.

Insider Activity at Baker Hughes

In related news, Director Michael R. Dumais acquired 10,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.39 per share, for a total transaction of $243,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 24,977 shares in the company, valued at $609,189.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

