Savant Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 9,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $557,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 160,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,839,000 after acquiring an additional 10,331 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 108,537 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.09, for a total value of $26,167,185.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,441,676.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 4,807 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.90, for a total value of $1,177,234.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,715,158. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 108,537 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.09, for a total transaction of $26,167,185.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,441,676.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 285,422 shares of company stock worth $68,676,137. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dollar General Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $258.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $287.00 to $294.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.85.

Dollar General stock opened at $242.70 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $246.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $54.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.39. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.25 and a fifty-two week high of $262.20.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 37.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.91%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

