Savant Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in KLA by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in KLA by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in KLA by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in KLA in the 4th quarter worth $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLA stock opened at $329.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $46.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.35. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $282.83 and a twelve month high of $457.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $351.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $342.10.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 95.80% and a net margin of 36.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 24.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.74%.

In related news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total value of $1,010,672.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,228 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,117.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other KLA news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total transaction of $1,010,672.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,228 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,117.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $30,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,341,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,859 shares of company stock worth $6,463,025. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on KLA from $360.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on KLA from $437.00 to $344.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on KLA from $381.00 to $358.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on KLA from $325.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on KLA from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $421.00.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

