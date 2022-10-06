Savant Capital LLC Buys 48 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VHT. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 185,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,339,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 15,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,299,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VHT opened at $234.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.52. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $217.12 and a twelve month high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

