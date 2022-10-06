Savant Capital LLC Buys 490 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 34.0% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in Analog Devices by 92.8% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its stake in Analog Devices by 13.2% in the first quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 9,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 7.3% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,300 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $368,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,657,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,300 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $368,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,357 shares in the company, valued at $13,657,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $2,318,820.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,026,225.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,100 shares of company stock valued at $9,187,200 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Analog Devices Stock Up 0.7 %

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADI. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.53.

Shares of ADI opened at $151.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.50 and a 12 month high of $191.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $158.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.88. The firm has a market cap of $78.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.96, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.15.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.00%. The business’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.98%.

Analog Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

