Savant Capital LLC Buys 644 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in Unum Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 9,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 50.9% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 10,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 41,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 10.7% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 4,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNM has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Insider Activity

Unum Group Stock Down 0.5 %

In other news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $1,605,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 950,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,138,227.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,272,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $1,605,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 950,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,138,227.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Unum Group stock opened at $41.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.06. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.11. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $41.29.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 9.86%. Research analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This is a boost from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 24.18%.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Further Reading

