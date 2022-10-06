Savant Capital LLC Buys 761 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,501 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Enbridge by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 70,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth about $313,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 299.7% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 150,999 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 113,220 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 8,092.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 791,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,936,000 after purchasing an additional 781,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 374,353 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,642,000 after purchasing an additional 16,968 shares in the last quarter. 49.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ENB. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.09.

NYSE ENB opened at $38.93 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.44. The stock has a market cap of $78.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.80. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.21 and a 12-month high of $47.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.668 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.00%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

