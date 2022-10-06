Savant Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHD. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $72.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.45. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.37 and a fifty-two week high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 21.89%. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 5,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total transaction of $383,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,503.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on CHD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Church & Dwight to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.93.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

