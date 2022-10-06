Savant Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Savant Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. American Trust purchased a new position in Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $66.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.57. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.31 and a 52 week high of $91.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.12. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 39.15%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Omnicom Group’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OMC shares. Macquarie cut shares of Omnicom Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Omnicom Group

In other news, VP Michael J. Obrien sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total value of $1,268,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 131,118 shares in the company, valued at $9,239,885.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Omnicom Group

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Further Reading

