Savant Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,767 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,754 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 95,687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 156,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 42,881 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $18,209,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,404,366 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,655,000 after acquiring an additional 94,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 54,108 shares of the bank’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 11,658 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on HBAN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $14.50 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Argus upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.13.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Gary Torgow bought 19,382 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $250,027.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 893,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,523,582.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $166,834.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,308,457.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Gary Torgow purchased 19,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $250,027.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 893,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,523,582.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $13.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $11.67 and a 1 year high of $17.79. The company has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.43.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 55.36%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

