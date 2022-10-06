Savant Capital LLC Has $275,000 Stock Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 113.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 131.8% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.82, for a total transaction of $500,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,374 shares in the company, valued at $245,698.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Avery Dennison stock opened at $171.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.99. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12 month low of $151.62 and a 12 month high of $229.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $185.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.59.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 40.75% and a net margin of 8.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.79%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AVY. StockNews.com upgraded Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.57.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

