Savant Capital LLC Has $285,000 Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,142 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 7.7% in the second quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 166,357 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,192,000 after acquiring an additional 11,853 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 20.4% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,720 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the second quarter worth $322,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 4.8% in the second quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 317,379 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,905,000 after acquiring an additional 14,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 42.5% in the second quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 81,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 24,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Williams Companies stock opened at $30.46 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.86 and a 12-month high of $37.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.19.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 132.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMB has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TD Securities raised their target price on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

About Williams Companies

(Get Rating)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.