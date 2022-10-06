Savant Capital LLC Has $285,000 Stock Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRK. Greenhaven Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in WestRock in the first quarter valued at approximately $337,501,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in WestRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,710,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in WestRock by 7.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,390,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,053,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,498 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in WestRock in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,641,000. Finally, Lansdowne Partners UK LLP grew its stake in WestRock by 43.0% in the first quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 4,262,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James E. Nevels sold 2,483 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $105,179.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,326 shares in the company, valued at $606,849.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider John L. O’neal sold 5,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $220,111.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,970,277.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James E. Nevels sold 2,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $105,179.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,849.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WestRock Stock Performance

Shares of WRK opened at $32.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.90. WestRock has a 1 year low of $30.77 and a 1 year high of $54.78.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WestRock will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

WestRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WRK shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on WestRock from $36.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup lowered WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on WestRock from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. TheStreet upgraded WestRock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered WestRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

WestRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

