Savant Capital LLC Has $291,000 Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,501 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 350.0% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 272.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 278.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on TSCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Tractor Supply to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Tractor Supply to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $253.00 target price on Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.79.

Tractor Supply Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $201.59 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.99. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $166.49 and a one year high of $241.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.53. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.29% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.62%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

