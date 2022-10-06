Savant Capital LLC Has $318,000 Stock Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,382,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,764,000 after buying an additional 6,457 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,383,000 after buying an additional 12,437 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 41,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,243,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, Director Kathryn L. Munro sold 2,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $190,011.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,698.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PNW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Pinnacle West Capital to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.83.

PNW stock opened at $65.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.18 and a 200-day moving average of $74.15. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $62.78 and a 12-month high of $80.51.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.15. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. Pinnacle West Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

