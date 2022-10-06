Savant Capital LLC Has $329,000 Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Savant Capital LLC cut its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHW. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 104.5% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 53.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on SCHW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.50.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.4 %

SCHW opened at $75.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.19 and its 200 day moving average is $70.64. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.35 and a fifty-two week high of $96.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.99.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $9,777,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 69,749,230 shares in the company, valued at $4,558,809,672.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $602,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at $301,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $9,777,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 69,749,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,558,809,672.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 277,632 shares of company stock worth $17,904,256. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

