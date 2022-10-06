Savant Capital LLC Has $339,000 Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Savant Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 127.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Leidos during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on LDOS. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Leidos from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Leidos in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Leidos from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Leidos presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.13.

In other Leidos news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 3,155 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.52, for a total value of $320,295.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,778,122.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $92.48 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.18 and its 200-day moving average is $100.89. The stock has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.75. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.07 and a twelve month high of $111.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 22.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 27.96%.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

