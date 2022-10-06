Savant Capital LLC Has $347,000 Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HRL. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 5,067.8% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,778,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744,430 shares during the last quarter. 39.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HRL opened at $46.31 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.33 and its 200-day moving average is $49.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.40. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $41.06 and a 52 week high of $55.11. The firm has a market cap of $25.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.18.

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is presently 56.83%.

In related news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $236,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,428.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Hormel Foods to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Argus decreased their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

