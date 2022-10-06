Savant Capital LLC Has $368,000 Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the first quarter worth about $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Lam Research by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $450.00 to $405.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $448.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $604.55.

Lam Research stock opened at $399.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.69. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $358.00 and a 52-week high of $731.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $447.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $464.11. The firm has a market cap of $54.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.38.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.31 by $1.52. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 75.71%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.09 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 37.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $1.725 per share. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.07%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

