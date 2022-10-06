Savant Capital LLC Has $391,000 Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Win Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 44.1% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 271 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 13,838 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.6% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.1% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 0.6% during the first quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 21,679 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on DGX. StockNews.com upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.50.

Insider Transactions at Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Stock Down 0.3 %

In other news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total transaction of $246,780.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,953,092.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DGX stock opened at $127.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $130.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.34. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $120.40 and a fifty-two week high of $174.16.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 14.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 21.96%.

About Quest Diagnostics

(Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.