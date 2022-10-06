Savant Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,082,335 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,980,792,000 after acquiring an additional 730,116 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,531,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,246,209,000 after acquiring an additional 261,435 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,826,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,432,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,006 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,114,985 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $544,536,000 after acquiring an additional 136,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,469,770 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $459,155,000 after acquiring an additional 93,555 shares during the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of A opened at $132.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $39.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $131.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.40. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.52 and a 12-month high of $165.68.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 19.94%. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 19.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on A. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies to $160.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $258,437.67. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,237.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

