Savant Capital LLC Increases Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WY. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 523.4% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 130,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,355,000 after buying an additional 109,182 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1,316.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 999,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,156,000 after buying an additional 928,837 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Kenfarb & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Argus cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Bank of America cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.60.

NYSE WY opened at $29.81 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.20. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $27.36 and a fifty-two week high of $43.04.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 23.10%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.95%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

