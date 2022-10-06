Savant Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 446 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1,133.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

DLR stock opened at $99.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.43. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $96.08 and a one year high of $178.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.02%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CEO A William Stein purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $113.22 per share, with a total value of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Digital Realty Trust news, CEO A William Stein purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $113.22 per share, with a total value of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $827,897.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,547,623.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.71.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

